Black Day: Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day with protests, strikes

SRINAGAR – Kashmiris on Thursday observed the Indian Republic Day as a Black Day on a call given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.
A report by Kashmir Media Service said the oppressed citizens of the disputed Himalayan valley and Kashmiris across the world observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day, in another bid to highlight the plights of Kashmiris under the Modi-led government.
The day take observed in wake of New Delhi’s continued denial of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.
January 26 will be marked by a complete strike in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in Azad Kashmir, while Kashmiris will march into world capitals to give a strong message to the world that the Kashmiris consider India as a usurper of their fundamental rights.
In massages and posters, Hurriyat leaders including Ghulam Nabi War, Khadim Hussain, Sibte Shabbir Qummi, and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front urged Kashmiris to boycott all Indian official celebrations and hoist black flags on the rooftops of their houses, shops and other buildings.
Meanwhile, inhumane measures in the name of security have been taken in occupied Kashmir, bringing more misery to the already besieged people in IIOJK.
Besides the stringent measures, the local law enforcers also detained four youth during crackdown operations and house raids in the Surankote area of the Poonch district under fabricated cases.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.55
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|272.5
|275
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308.5
|311.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
