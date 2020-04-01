Punjab announces new strategy for stores, deserving families amid lockdown against COVID-19

LAHORE – The Punjab governmnet has announced new strategy for shops and deserving families amid the ongoing lockdown to control the effects of coronavirus in the province.

The Punjab government has decided to close shops by 5pm and earmarked 10 billion rupees for the financial assistance of 2.5 needy families across the province, adding that a grant of 14 billion rupees has also been released for the health department.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday, the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that each deserving family will be paid 4,000 rupees monthly in a transparent and fool proof manner.

He said that financial assistance will be provided by the SMS service and the beneficiary can take money from by merely showing his identity cards.

Regarding the shops and markets, timings were changed to 9-5pm from today (April 1), however, timing of medical stores and pharmacies remains unchanged.

The Punjab chief minister also ordered to release all the persons who were arrested due to the violation of the section 144.