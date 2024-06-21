Search

Man burnt to death over blasphemy allegations in northwestern Pakistan

08:42 AM | 21 Jun, 2024
Source: File Photo

SWAT – A man was burnt alive by an angry mob in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over alleged blasphemy.

Police confirmed the incident which took place in Madyan area on Thursday night. The blasphemy suspect had been arrested by the KP police but a group of people stormed the Madyan police station and took him from there.

The mob also torched the police station, leaving eight personnel injured.

The angry people also put the suspect on fire after torturing him, police said, adding that he died on the spot.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken notice of the incident and summoned report from the police.

A similar incident took place in Sargodha last when a Christian man was attacked by a mob over blasphemy allegation.

Nazir Masih, 72, sustained severe head injuries during the violence on May 25 and was hospitalised in Rawalpindi. Despite undergoing two surgeries, he passed away and was buried in Sargodha under tight security, as stated by district police officer Assad Ijaz Malhi.

Police have registered cases against 500 individuals for attacking Masih’s home. The mob violence erupted after locals claimed to have seen burnt pages of the Holy Quran outside the house, accusing Masih’s son of the act.

