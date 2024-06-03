Christian man attacked by mob in Sargodha over blasphemy succumbs to his injuries

A Christian man accused of blasphemy and attacked by a mob in Sargodha last month succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Police had arrested over 100 Muslim men and charged them under anti-terrorism laws for assaulting the Christian man and his son over allegations of desecrating the Holy Quran.

Nazir Masih, 72, sustained severe head injuries during the violence on May 25 and was hospitalised in Rawalpindi. Despite undergoing two surgeries, he passed away and was buried in Sargodha under tight security, as stated by district police officer Assad Ijaz Malhi.

Videos from Sargodha showed Christians carrying Masih’s coffin through the streets, chanting “Praise to Jesus” and “Jesus is great.” The casket, draped in black cloth and adorned with a small crucifix, was borne by mourners.

Malhi reported that police have registered cases against 500 individuals for attacking Masih’s home. The mob violence erupted after locals claimed to have seen burnt pages of the Holy Quran outside the house, accusing Masih’s son of the act.

This incident recalls one of the worst attacks on Pakistani Christians in 2023, when thousands of people set churches and homes ablaze in Jaranwala, also in Punjab. At that time, Muslim residents alleged they saw two men desecrating the Holy Quran.

Blasphemy accusations are frequent in Pakistan, where the blasphemy laws stipulate that anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or its figures can be sentenced to death. Although no one has been executed for such charges, mere accusations can incite riots, mob violence, lynchings and killings.

