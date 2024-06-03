Search

Mohammad Rizwan shares details of his 8-year-long love story

09:15 PM | 3 Jun, 2024
Mohammad Rizwan
Source: Instagram

Known for his resilience on the pitch, Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan brings the same never-give-up attitude to his personal life. Recently, he opened up about his married life, revealing his struggle to marry the person of his choice.

Rizwan's gutsy century against Sri Lanka during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he fought through cramps to help Pakistan chase down the highest-ever target in the tournament's history, is still fresh in fans' minds. At a recent event, sitting alongside team captain Babar Azam, Rizwan shared details of his eight-year-long love story.

The interviewer introduced Rizwan by highlighting his dedication: "We have with us today a man who not only loved [someone] but prayed for her daily for eight years along with Quranic recitations."

Before Rizwan could respond, Babar handed him the microphone with a playful remark: "Every time, I'm discussed, this is your time [to share your story]."

Rizwan, in turn, joked, "I'm just praying for you [Babar to get married]," as the two shared a lighthearted moment.

Hesitant at first, Rizwan acknowledged the difficulties inherent in love stories, particularly within his Pathan culture. He revealed that he had to wait eight long years and pray to Allah daily for the girl's family to agree to their marriage.

"I think I'm the first one in my family who had a love marriage," Rizwan said. "I was sure at that time that whatever I ask from Allah, he will not return me empty-handed," he concluded.
 

