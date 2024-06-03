Search

Sports

Matthew Hayden, Paul Collingwood predict finalists of T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk
10:36 PM | 3 Jun, 2024
Matthew Hayden, Paul Collingwood predict finalists of T20 World Cup 2024
Source: File photos

As fans enjoy the thrilling matches of the T20 World Cup 2024, which began over the weekend, several former players and cricket pundits have shared their predictions for the semi-finalists and finalists of the tournament.

Among these veterans are former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and ex-England all-rounder Paul Collingwood, who recently shared their thoughts on potential finalists in the tournament, which is being held in the United States and the West Indies.

Speaking to Indian media, Hayden predicted that India and Australia would reach the final. In contrast, Collingwood backed England and the co-hosts, West Indies, to compete for the trophy.

Earlier, former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh also predicted the finalists for the T20 World Cup 2024. Yuvraj, who was part of India's T20 World Cup 2007-winning squad, believes that two of the teams from India, West Indies, or Pakistan will make it to the final. He humorously added that he hoped not to see Australia there.

"I'm hoping for India, probably West Indies, and Pakistan as the three contenders, and no Australians (laughs)," Yuvraj said during an event in the US.

Yuvraj, who was named the ambassador of the T20 World Cup earlier, is confident that India can win the tournament if they believe in themselves.

"I believe we have the self-belief to win big tournaments. If India backs themselves and plays to their strengths, I'm sure they'll go all the way. That's what I believe in," Yuvraj told the Indian media.

Reflecting on his past experiences, he added, "We focused on our strengths and what we needed to do rather than worrying about the opposition. We have the match-winners."

The T20 World Cup 2024 will feature 55 games across nine different venues in the West Indies and the USA. In the West Indies, matches will be held at Kensington Oval, Barbados; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad; Providence Stadium, Guyana; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; and Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent.

In the USA, the matches will take place at Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida; and Grand Prairie, Texas.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

10:36 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Matthew Hayden, Paul Collingwood predict finalists of T20 World Cup ...

09:15 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan shares details of his 8-year-long love story

12:37 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by 5 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

10:06 AM | 3 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia beat Oman by 11 runs in thrilling super ...

08:54 AM | 3 Jun, 2024

Pakistani boxer beats American opponent to win shot at WBC World ...

10:36 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Pakistan cricket team arrives in Dallas to take part in ICC T20 World ...

Sports

09:00 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Ridhima Pandit responds to reports of marriage to Shubman Gill

03:31 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia promises Hajj invitation to Pakistan Cricket Team for ...

03:38 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

‘Sadi Vari Oye’ – PCB releases electrifying anthem for T20 ...

10:36 AM | 2 Jun, 2024

Virat Kohli receives ICC ODI Player of the Year Award

11:37 AM | 2 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam meets Sunil Gavaskar in USA as Pakistan prepares for T20 ...

09:04 AM | 2 Jun, 2024

USA beat Canada by seven wickets in T20 World Cup 2024 opener

Advertisement

Latest

11:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Indian court sentences former BrahMos Aerospace engineer to life in prison for spying for Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 3, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: