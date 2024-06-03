Matthew Hayden, Paul Collingwood predict finalists of T20 World Cup 2024

As fans enjoy the thrilling matches of the T20 World Cup 2024, which began over the weekend, several former players and cricket pundits have shared their predictions for the semi-finalists and finalists of the tournament.

Among these veterans are former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and ex-England all-rounder Paul Collingwood, who recently shared their thoughts on potential finalists in the tournament, which is being held in the United States and the West Indies.

Speaking to Indian media, Hayden predicted that India and Australia would reach the final. In contrast, Collingwood backed England and the co-hosts, West Indies, to compete for the trophy.

Earlier, former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh also predicted the finalists for the T20 World Cup 2024. Yuvraj, who was part of India's T20 World Cup 2007-winning squad, believes that two of the teams from India, West Indies, or Pakistan will make it to the final. He humorously added that he hoped not to see Australia there.

"I'm hoping for India, probably West Indies, and Pakistan as the three contenders, and no Australians (laughs)," Yuvraj said during an event in the US.

Yuvraj, who was named the ambassador of the T20 World Cup earlier, is confident that India can win the tournament if they believe in themselves.

"I believe we have the self-belief to win big tournaments. If India backs themselves and plays to their strengths, I'm sure they'll go all the way. That's what I believe in," Yuvraj told the Indian media.

Reflecting on his past experiences, he added, "We focused on our strengths and what we needed to do rather than worrying about the opposition. We have the match-winners."

The T20 World Cup 2024 will feature 55 games across nine different venues in the West Indies and the USA. In the West Indies, matches will be held at Kensington Oval, Barbados; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad; Providence Stadium, Guyana; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; and Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent.

In the USA, the matches will take place at Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida; and Grand Prairie, Texas.