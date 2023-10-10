ICC reveals contenders for September Players of the Month

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday revealed the latest crop of international stars shortlisted for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month awards following an action-packed month of cricket in September.

The three-person ICC Men’s Player of the Month shortlist features one of England’s prolific short-format batters and an Indian duo that were instrumental in their trophy-winning Asia Cup campaign last month, said ICC in a statement.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Two Indians and an England opener ????<br><br>Nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for September have been announced ????<a href="https://t.co/lBfm3yQViN">https://t.co/lBfm3yQViN</a></p>— ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1711592538786652409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 10, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Shubman Gill (IND)

The Indian batter has enjoyed a hugely successful 2023 so far, and could potentially be in line to win his second Player of the Month accolade after runs again came flooding in during September. The 24-year-old registered 480 runs at an average of 80 in his eight ODIs during the month, with notable highlights including a stylish century against Bangladesh in Colombo, and 74 and 104 in back-to-back games against Australia.

Dawid Malan (ENG)

The England batter arrived into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in sublime form in ODI cricket, scooping the Player of the Series award in the recent victory over New Zealand at home. His scores during the series progressed with each match. After a half-century in the second fixture, he came within a whisker of three figures with 96 at the Oval, before he passed the landmark in the final outing across London at Lord’s. His 277 ODI runs in September came at an average of 92.33.

Mohammed Siraj (IND)

The pacer returned to the summit of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI bowler rankings in September thanks to a glittering performance to dismantle Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in Colombo. Siraj took 11 wickets in total across six ODIs, but his month will be remembered for the memorable way in which he tore into the defending champions, bowling them out for 50 runs, taking six wickets for 21 which included a four-wicket over.

