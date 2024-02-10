Search

ad
Sports

Aisamul Haq elected president of Pakistan Tennis Federation

Web Desk
08:25 PM | 10 Feb, 2024
Aisamul Haq Qureshi
Source: File photo

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Saturday elected tennis ace Aisamul Haq Qureshi its new president for a four-year term – 2024 to 2028.

The election to choose new office-bearers were held at the PTF SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad wherein representatives of all affiliated units of the PTF took part.

After a closely contested election, Aisam emerged victorious, securing 8 votes against his rival Maj General (retd) Asghar Nawaz’s 7 votes for the presidential position.

Lt. Col. retired Zia Uddin Tufail has been elected the PTF secretary general and Arif Qureshi the new ttreasurer. Zia Uddin obtained 8 votes against Suleman Javed’s 7.

Arif Qureshi clinched 9 votes against his opponent Umar Farooq’s 6 votes.

Aisam told media after winning the election, “I’m very excited at the win. In my 25 years playing career I tried my best to bring laurels for my country and now as president of the federation I will be trying to deliver my best.”

The 43-year-old Aisam said he had learnt a lot at the international level and would be trying to disseminate his knowledge of the game to young Pakistani players.

“It's my goal to take Pakistan tennis to new heights and work for the betterment of players, coaches and trainers. I’ll not disappoint my nation,” he added. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

08:25 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Aisamul Haq elected president of Pakistan Tennis Federation

12:41 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Australia beat Pakistan to seal U19 World Cup Final clash against ...

06:05 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi urges people to vote in Feb 8 polls

05:43 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam maintains top position in latest ICC ODI rankings

11:26 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Punjab seeks deployment of Pakistan Army, Rangers for PSL 9 security

02:59 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi elected as PCB chairman unopposed

Advertisement

Latest

08:55 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Adnan Siddiqui mourns 'death of justice' after Pakistan elections

Gold & Silver Rate

03:31 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Gold price declines by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 10 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 10, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.

On Saturday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.55
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 302.5 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.61 59.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 10 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 11th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: