Aisamul Haq elected president of Pakistan Tennis Federation

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Saturday elected tennis ace Aisamul Haq Qureshi its new president for a four-year term – 2024 to 2028.
The election to choose new office-bearers were held at the PTF SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad wherein representatives of all affiliated units of the PTF took part.
After a closely contested election, Aisam emerged victorious, securing 8 votes against his rival Maj General (retd) Asghar Nawaz’s 7 votes for the presidential position.
Lt. Col. retired Zia Uddin Tufail has been elected the PTF secretary general and Arif Qureshi the new ttreasurer. Zia Uddin obtained 8 votes against Suleman Javed’s 7.
Arif Qureshi clinched 9 votes against his opponent Umar Farooq’s 6 votes.
Aisam told media after winning the election, “I’m very excited at the win. In my 25 years playing career I tried my best to bring laurels for my country and now as president of the federation I will be trying to deliver my best.”
The 43-year-old Aisam said he had learnt a lot at the international level and would be trying to disseminate his knowledge of the game to young Pakistani players.
“It's my goal to take Pakistan tennis to new heights and work for the betterment of players, coaches and trainers. I’ll not disappoint my nation,” he added.
Pakistani currency recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 10, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|302.5
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
