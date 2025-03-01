Champions Trophy 2025: England opt to bat first against South Africa

KARACHI – South Africa and England are set for crucial showdown in Champions Trophy 2025 clash. The race for the semi-finals is intensifying, with only one spot up for grabs, both South Africa and Afghanistan remain in the hunt.

Afghanistan’s hopes were kept alive after their washed-out game against Australia, sharing points and staying in game. However, South Africa currently holds the upper hand, with a game in hand and a better Net Run Rate.

For Proteas, a win against England in final group-stage game would secure their spot in semi-finals, but they face strong England side eager to finish their campaign with a victory. Despite strong performance,s England’s Champions Trophy race remained sub-par and they will be looking to close the competition on a positive note.

The game added significance for England’s captain, Jos Buttler, who stepped down from his role as white-ball captain following England’s struggles. Despite England’s slim chances of progression, Buttler will be looking to lead his team with pride and end the tournament on a high note.

Key players to watch in today’s actions are South African skipper Bavuma, and England’s Jos Buttler, who will be looking to prove himself after recent ire. The upcoming match between the two teams will be crucial, with South Africa aiming to secure a semi-final spot and England looking to salvage pride in this exciting and unpredictable encounter.

South Africa vs England Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood