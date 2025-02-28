Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Champions Trophy: Afghanistan wins toss, chooses to bat first against Australia

In the 10th and crucial match of the ICC Champions Trophy, Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Both teams are determined to secure a vital victory in the tournament.

After winning the toss, Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi stated that his team aims to set a big target to put pressure on Australia.

Meanwhile, Australian captain Steve Smith said that due to the overcast conditions, he would have preferred to bowl first, hoping his bowlers could take early wickets and put Afghanistan under pressure.

Afghanistan Squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediq Atal, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Australia Squad:

Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Matt Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

With both teams eyeing a knockout stage spot, this match holds great significance, and an intense contest is expected.

