Man chews off friend’s ear during heated fight at a party

In a shocking incident in the Indian state of Maharashtra, a party took a gruesome turn when an argument between two friends escalated, resulting in one biting off and swallowing the other’s ear.

According to Indian media reports, the incident occurred in a housing society in the city of Thane, where a group of friends had gathered for a party. During the gathering, Vikas Menon and Shravan Lekha got into a heated argument, which soon turned into a violent altercation.

During the fight, Vikas Menon bit Shravan Lekha’s ear with full force and swallowed it. The injured man was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment and later filed a complaint with the police.

Authorities have since arrested Vikas Menon, and further investigations into the incident are underway.