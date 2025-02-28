Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra expecting their first child

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, are all set to embrace parenthood as they announced the joyous news on social media.

The couple took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to share their excitement with fans. In a heartfelt post, they uploaded a picture of themselves holding a pair of baby socks, symbolizing the arrival of their little one.

“Our greatest gift is on the way,” read the caption, hinting at their upcoming journey into parenthood.

The post was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike, as many extended their congratulations and blessings to the soon-to-be parents.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate yet grand ceremony. Their relationship, which has been adored by fans since their on-screen pairing in Shershaah, continues to be a source of admiration.

With this heartwarming announcement, the couple embarks on a new chapter in their lives, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little bundle of joy.