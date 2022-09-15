Muhammad Hasnain shows off his hidden talent

Rising star of the Pakistani Cricket Team Muhammad Hasnain blew away his fans with an impromptu video of him strumming a beautiful melody on a guitar.

The 22-year-old cricketer went viral for his hidden talent that complemented his already charming personality.

The video circulated on social media platforms and went viral in the blink of an eye. It isn't clear which tune Hasnain was playing, nevertheless, netizens were swooned by his potential. 

Hasnain can be seen in his sports gear, which netizens speculate could be recorded sometime while he was practicing.       

On the professional front, Hasnain has been playing since 2019 for the Pakistani Cricket Team becoming the first quick bowler to come from Hyderabad. Hasnain was also picked as a replacement for the injured Shaheen Afridi in the recent Asia Cup tournament which led to him showcasing his brilliance on the ground.  

