Alizeh Shah responds to trolls with new photo in strapless gown

Web Desk
07:35 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Pakistan’s emerging star Alizeh Shah, who has been trolled for her fashion choices over the past few months, landed in trouble again due to her revealing dress, which she wore at the recent Hum Style Awards.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the award show.

The show has not only drawn public criticism due to Alizeh Shah but also several other celebrities, including Ayesha Omar, Sadaf Kanwal and Nasuheen Shah.

The actresses are also making headlines for their Western looks at the star-studded show.

However, gorgeous Shah has responded to the criticism by sharing another stunning photo of her on her Instagram page, apparently giving a message that she will not succumb to trolling.

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a strapless black gown with her new hairstyle, leaving fans awestruck.

She captioned the post, “Turns out ...dreams do come true”.

With her impressive acting skills and attractive personality, Alizeh Shah shot to fame in a short span of time.

07:35 PM | 6 Jul, 2021

