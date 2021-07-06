Pakistan receives another 2 million doses of China-made Sinovac vaccine
ISLAMABAD – A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted another batch of two million doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from Beijing to Islamabad on Tuesday as Pakistan has paced up the vaccination drove.
Around two million more doses of the Chinese COVID vaccine will be brought to Pakistan from China in next few days, said media reports.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has already received upto 700,000 doses of the China-made Sinopharm vaccine while another 1.3 million doses are expected to arrive in the country soon.
On June 22, a special flight of the national carrier brought two million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from Beijing.
The federal government aims at inoculating 70 million people by the end of this year.
