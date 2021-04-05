Maryam Nawaz takes COVID-19 test again as she feels unwell

06:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Maryam Nawaz takes COVID-19 test again as she feels unwell
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz took test for COVID-19 as she felt unwell again.

The PML-N bigwig took the test for the second time on the recommendation of her doctors as she is experiencing sore throat.

The test report is yet to come.

Meanwhile, the party leader Ataullah Tarar said Maryam Nawaz was also undergoing treatment. He added that the she will resume the political activities after she fully recovers.

Last month, Maryam Nawaz had also taken the COVID-19 test after he felt ill but the report came back negative.

In a tweet, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurganzeb had said the vice president had suspended her political activities for four day as she had high fever and severe pain in her throat.

