Web Desk
12:20 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
PM’s aide on commerce Razak Dawood contracts Covid-19
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The famed Pakistani industrialist shared the development on his official handle. “I have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. Prayers requested," he wrote on Twitter.

Reports in local media said Dawood contracted the novel disease despite getting vaccinated. The Descon founder tested positive for the virus two days after meeting a person in Lahore.

More to follow…

