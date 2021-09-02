Indian TV star Sidharth Shukla dies of cardiac arrest at 40
Share
MUMBAI – Renowned Indian TV and film actor and winner of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla, passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 40.
Reports in Indian media quoting Cooper Hospital sources said that the Balika Vadhu star took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up.
It was revealed that he passed on because of a massive cardiac arrest earlier today. The report also stated that the body will be discharged after the postmortem. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.
The deceased is known for his great fitness besides acting skills, he had a keen interest in playing sports including tennis and badminton.
The news of the actor’s demise has come as shock to many of his co-workers and members of the Bollywood and TV film fraternity.
Several celebrities mourned his demise and extend condolences to the bereaved family.
Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021
Actor and reality TV star #SidharthShukla has died of a sudden heart attack at the age of 40. We keep his family and loved ones in our prayers in this difficult time.#RIP pic.twitter.com/rhN1mrRLEb— Filmfare (@filmfare) September 2, 2021
This is shocking and heartbreaking . Strength to the family 🙏 https://t.co/BJsAgMH6zU— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) September 2, 2021
Oh my God. It’s hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla #ripsidharthshukla— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 2, 2021
Such a good man gone too soon 🙏🏻@sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla #RIP pic.twitter.com/eGXu9R4JGM— Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) September 2, 2021
OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021
-
- PM’s aide on commerce Razak Dawood contracts Covid-1912:20 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Travel by train restricted for unvaccinated people after Sep 15: ...11:26 AM | 2 Sep, 2021
- PM Imran breaks ground for Sialkot-Kharian motorway project10:51 AM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan observes day of mourning over demise of Kashmiri leader Syed ...10:18 AM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Zara Noor Abbas and Wahaj Ali to star in an upcoming web series05:45 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Jacqueline Fernandez becomes victim of money laundering racket06:12 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Iqra Aziz sings 'Baby Shark' to son Kabir in latest adorable video05:10 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021