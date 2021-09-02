Indian TV star Sidharth Shukla dies of cardiac arrest at 40

MUMBAI – Renowned Indian TV and film actor and winner of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla, passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 40.

Reports in Indian media quoting Cooper Hospital sources said that the Balika Vadhu star took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up.

It was revealed that he passed on because of a massive cardiac arrest earlier today. The report also stated that the body will be discharged after the postmortem. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

The deceased is known for his great fitness besides acting skills, he had a keen interest in playing sports including tennis and badminton.

The news of the actor’s demise has come as shock to many of his co-workers and members of the Bollywood and TV film fraternity.

Several celebrities mourned his demise and extend condolences to the bereaved family.

Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021

Actor and reality TV star #SidharthShukla has died of a sudden heart attack at the age of 40. We keep his family and loved ones in our prayers in this difficult time.#RIP pic.twitter.com/rhN1mrRLEb — Filmfare (@filmfare) September 2, 2021

This is shocking and heartbreaking . Strength to the family 🙏 https://t.co/BJsAgMH6zU — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) September 2, 2021

Oh my God. It’s hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla #ripsidharthshukla — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 2, 2021