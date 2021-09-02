Urwa Hocane enchants the audience with her singing skills
Web Desk
01:17 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Urwa Hocane enchants the audience with her singing skills
Share

An actress par excellence, Urwa Hocane is undoubtedly a star performer whose plethora of drama serials like Mushk, Udaari and Neeli Zinda Hai are admired by the audience.

With killer looks and a charming persona, Hocane loves to dabble in versatile roles as far as her impressive resume is concerned.

Now, it seems that the Mushk star is dazzling her fan following with her vocal talent. Winning hearts, the 30-year-old was spotted in a PTV Home’s show Star & Style hosted by Qasim Yar Tiwana where she showcased her brilliant singing skills.

Channelling the Queen of Pop Nazia Hassan, Urwa left the admirers nostalgic as she crooned the iconic song Kariye Piyar Diyan Gallan.

The song was lauded by the audience and the Udaari star also got a prize from the anchor for singing the song brilliantly.

On the work front, Urwa has multiple projects in the pipeline like Parizaad and Amanat. Currently, the audience has been heaping praises of her spectacular performance in Neeli Zinda Hai.

Mawra Hocane has the sweetest birthday wish for ... 01:02 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

Mushk star Urwa Hocane received love and a sweet birthday wish from sister Mawra as she celebrates her 30th ...

More From This Category
Bollywood stars mourn Sidharth Shukla's untimely ...
03:17 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Juvaria Abbasi's video of playing basketball in a ...
02:50 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Video of Hareem Shah enjoying jumping pad goes ...
02:23 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Indian TV star Sidharth Shukla dies of cardiac ...
12:47 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Zara Noor Abbas and Wahaj Ali to star in an ...
05:45 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Jacqueline Fernandez becomes victim of money ...
06:12 PM | 1 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood stars mourn Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise
03:17 PM | 2 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr