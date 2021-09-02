Urwa Hocane enchants the audience with her singing skills

An actress par excellence, Urwa Hocane is undoubtedly a star performer whose plethora of drama serials like Mushk, Udaari and Neeli Zinda Hai are admired by the audience.

With killer looks and a charming persona, Hocane loves to dabble in versatile roles as far as her impressive resume is concerned.

Now, it seems that the Mushk star is dazzling her fan following with her vocal talent. Winning hearts, the 30-year-old was spotted in a PTV Home’s show Star & Style hosted by Qasim Yar Tiwana where she showcased her brilliant singing skills.

Channelling the Queen of Pop Nazia Hassan, Urwa left the admirers nostalgic as she crooned the iconic song Kariye Piyar Diyan Gallan.

The song was lauded by the audience and the Udaari star also got a prize from the anchor for singing the song brilliantly.

On the work front, Urwa has multiple projects in the pipeline like Parizaad and Amanat. Currently, the audience has been heaping praises of her spectacular performance in Neeli Zinda Hai.