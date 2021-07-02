Mawra Hocane has the sweetest birthday wish for sister Urwa
01:02 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Mawra Hocane has the sweetest birthday wish for sister Urwa
Mushk star Urwa Hocane received love and a sweet birthday wish from sister Mawra as she celebrates her 30th birthday.

Showering Urwa with love, the Sabaat star had some tricks up her sleeves to make her sister feel special on her big day.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Mawra posted an adorable video accompanied by a heartfelt note as she wished Urwa a happy birthday.

"happy birthday to the one driving me nuts since 1992!!!! you know all my wishes for you, always praying they come true @urwatistic"

The sweetness didn't stop there as Mawra added some cute hashtags with the slideshow of sentimental moments. 

"#oldestchildsyndrome #cheerstothirtyyears#betterbewisenow#BigSis "

On the work front, Mawra Hocane and Ahsan Khan are all set to star in Qissa Meherbano Ka.

On the other hand, Urwa has multiple projects in the pipeline including Parizaad and Badzaat.

