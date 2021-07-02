Alizeh Shah quashes marriage rumours with Imran Abbas
Alizeh Shah has been under strict scrutiny by the moral brigade for her wardrobe choices.
Nevertheless, the Ehd e Wafa actor is in high spirits and was recently spotted in a fun interview from the sets of Hum Style Awards’ rehearsals.
Delving into details about the plethora of scandals attached to her, Alizeh got candid about the most popular rumour about tying the knot with her Jo Tu Chahay co-star Imran Abbas.
”We are not married and it’s a big rumour, I don’t know why people come up with these kinds of ideas.”
The host Ali Safina asked, ”Why are you giving respect to Imran Abbas then? ” To his fun question, Shah said, ” It is because he is too senior to me and I really respect him ”
Moreover, the Tanaa Banaa star also addressed her infamous proposal where a man proposed to her with “50,000 Tola Gold ”. She said it's a true story while not revealing details.
Addressing Mera Dil Mera Dushman co-star Yasir Nawaz's criticism, Shah said that everyone is different and work experiences can be diverse. Moreover, the 21-year-old said she will treat people as per their behaviour.
Earlier, Shah and singer Sahir Ali Bagga teamed up for the special Eid track Badnamiyan.
Netizens were quick to voice out their unfiltered opinion as a huge fan following flocked to praise Shah. Others felt the song was a drag and pointed out Shah dressing which they deemed inappropriate.
