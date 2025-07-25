Global AI Milestone: AAAI Officially Launches in Pakistan — The World Finally

KARACHI – Pakistan has officially joined the global AI landscape with the launch of the Pakistan Chapter of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI) — the world’s most prestigious AI organisation, founded in 1958.

The grand launch event was held at Zaver Hall, Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi, with over 200 C-level executives, professors, researchers, and dignitaries in attendance.

The event was chaired by Muhammad Tahir, the newly appointed Chair of AAAI Pakistan, who introduced the core vision and benefits of this global affiliation. “This is not just a chapter; it’s Pakistan’s official entry into the global AI ecosystem. Through AAAI, we gain access to over 15,000 international AI research papers, global university collaborations, funding opportunities for startups, international hackathons, and a chance to host the official AAAI Regional Conference in Pakistan,” he said.

The event was attended by key figures from the Government of Pakistan and the technology leadership, including Dr. Yasar Ayaz, Chairman of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) and head of the national AI Task Force. He praised the AAAI initiative, stating:

“This is a game-changing moment. With AAAI’s presence, Pakistan’s AI capabilities will now be recognised globally. It opens doors to academic, economic, and technological growth at a scale we’ve never seen before.”

The event opened with a historic AI-generated video appearance of Jack McCarthy, the late founder of Artificial Intelligence and AAAI. The symbolic gesture set the tone for what is now being called Pakistan’s most prestigious AI affiliation to date.

Jibran Jamshad, Regional Director at Microsoft, also shared insights on how AAAI’s global influence contributed to breakthroughs like ChatGPT and other AI tools:

Without AAAI, the AI revolution we see today wouldn’t exist. This chapter will enable Pakistani talent to contribute to the global narrative.

The official AAAI website for Pakistan will launch on August 14, 2025, at www.aaai.pk, providing memberships, research access, and community updates.

With the presence of military officials, academic leaders, and corporate sponsors, this launch marks a powerful new era in Pakistan’s tech ecosystem — with the potential to generate over $200 million in AI-driven economic impact and boost international collaboration in education, innovation, and entrepreneurship.