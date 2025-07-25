Tajik Chief of General Staff meets CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad to boost defence ties

RAWALPINDI – The Chief of General Staff of Tajikistan met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi to discuss matters of mutual interest.

According to ISPR, Major General Saidzoda Bobojon Abdulkodir, Chief of General Staff and First Deputy Minister of Defence of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at GHQ.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the evolving regional security situation and shared strategic interests. The two military leaders appreciated the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan and expressed a mutual desire to further enhance defence cooperation.

The Tajik dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and paid tribute to their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, he was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan’s tri-services.