Ramadan Moon sighted in Bangladesh; First Roza on Thursday

DHAKA – Ramadan 2026 Moon has been sighted in Bangladesh, officially marking start of the holy month in South Asian nation.

The country of over 175 million will observe its first fast on Thursday, 19 February, ushering in a month of fasting, prayers, and spiritual devotion.

The sacred month has already begun in Saudi Arabia and across other Arab and Gulf nations, where the first day of fasting is being observed today.

Following the official moon sighting announcement in Saudi Arabia, a breathtaking and deeply spiritual scene unfolded in Makkah. The first Taraweeh prayers of Ramadan were offered at the Grand Mosque, drawing millions of pilgrims and worshippers.

The sight of vast crowds standing shoulder to shoulder in devotion created an awe-inspiring and soul-stirring atmosphere, marking the powerful beginning of the holy month.

As Ramadan dawns across different parts of the world, Muslims everywhere are united in faith, prayer, and reflection, welcoming a month filled with mercy, blessings, and spiritual renewal.