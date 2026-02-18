Saad Rafique hospitalized after Heart Attack

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique suffered heart attack and was immediately rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) emergency department.

At the hospital, doctors performed an emergency angioplasty, during which a stent was successfully placed to restore proper blood flow. Medical officials have confirmed that Khawaja Saad Rafique’s condition has stabilized and he is now in better health.

Hospital sources stated that the prompt medical response played a key role in preventing further complications, and he will remain under observation for a period of time as a precaution.

The news of his sudden health scare has drawn attention from political circles, with many leaders expressing their wishes for a speedy recovery.