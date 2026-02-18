realme launches ‘Craft Your Ramadan’ workshops in Lahore

LAHORE – To mark the arrival of Ramazan, realme has announced a series of weekend creative workshops in Lahore, designed to engage young consumers and families through hands-on activities.

Titled “Craft Your Ramadan”, the initiative will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the holy month from 4 pm to 11 pm at the company’s outlet in Dolmen Mall Lahore.

According to the organisers, the retail space will be converted into an interactive workshop setting, departing from the conventional in-store format. Visitors will be able to customise smartphone back covers using paints, crescent motifs, calligraphy-inspired elements and other decorative materials in a Ramazan-themed environment.

The sessions will be facilitated by local influencers and creative guides, and are designed to be accessible to beginners as well as families seeking a shared activity ahead of iftar hours.

In addition to the workshops, participants will be entered into daily lucky draws, while a grand draw at the end of the campaign will offer prizes including realme Buds and the company’s latest C85 series smartphone.

Company representatives said the campaign reflects realme’s focus on youth engagement and experiential retail, combining artistic expression with its product portfolio.

Visitors may register on-site at the outlet to take part in the activity and the accompanying draws. Updates regarding timings and related announcements will be shared through realme Pakistan’s social media platforms.