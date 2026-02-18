Ramzan Mubarak 2026 Wishes, WhatsApp and TikTok Status Download

KARACHI – Ramadan 2026 is here, bring devotion, anticipation, and unity among Muslims. The holy month is set to start in Pakistan on February 19 Thursday.

As Ramadan 2026 approaches, Pakistanis are also spreading warmth and goodwill online. From WhatsApp groups to Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, communities are exchanging heartfelt messages to wish family, friends, and colleagues a blessed Ramadan.

Pakistanis are observing Ramadan a day later than Saudi Arabia, where moon sightings typically occur earlier. Across India, mosques are preparing for special prayers, homes are stocking up for suhoor and iftar, and hearts are turning toward reflection and worship.

Ramadan Mubarak Status

Ramadan Wishes

May Allah fill your days with mercy and your nights with divine blessings. Wishing you strength at suhoor and peace at iftar—Ramadan Kareem! May this Ramadan purify your soul and bring you closer to Allah. Mubarak ho! Fasting with faith, praying with hope—may barakah surround you this month. Ramadan Mubarak! Sending love, light, and prayers this Ramazan. May every fast be accepted and every dua answered. Warm Ramazan wishes from our family to yours. Ramzan ki dil se mubarakbaad! Suhoor strengthens the soul, iftar warms the heart—blessed Ramadan. Ramadan is the perfect time to reset, reflect, and reconnect.

Ramadan marks the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and holds immense significance as part of the five pillars of Islam, alongside Shahada, Salat, Zakat, Sawm, and Hajj. During this holy month, Muslims observe daily fasting from dawn (suhoor) to sunset (iftar)—abstaining from food, drink, and water throughout daylight hours.

The holy month will conclude with Eid ul-Fitr, expected on March 19–20, marking Shawwal 1. Known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, Eid ul-Fitr is a day of joy, gratitude, and celebration—featuring special prayers, family feasts, new clothes, and community gatherings. Fasting is strictly forbidden on Eid, emphasizing celebration and thankfulness.