Ramadan Moon Sighting Updates in Pakistan 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis will be looking at the skies tonight to sight Ramadan 2026 Moon, while key meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is also underway in Peshawar. Muslims are eagerly preparing to fast from dawn to sunset, a sacred tradition that culminates in Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated worldwide.

Ramadan Moon Sighting

Today is 29th Shaban in Hijri calendar, and there are chances of moon sighting. If the moon is sighted, the first day of Ramadan fasting will begin on February 19 Thursday. If not, which is very rare case, Shaban will complete 30 days, and fasting will start on February 20.

PMD on Ramadan Moon

Expert said the moon must be at least 10–12 degrees away from the sun. Any closer than 7 degrees, and the crescent may be too thin to be visible. The crescent must also set after the sun so that the sky is dark enough to spot the tiny sliver of the new moon.

As per prediction by Met Office, skies will be clear in plains of northwestern region, including Peshawar, while upper regions may see partly cloudy conditions. PMD forecasts that the moon, born on February 17 at 5:01 pm (PST), will remain on the horizon for about 35 minutes.

Chances of sighting also exist in parts of Balochistan and Sindh. Region-wise visibility timings on February 18 are: Sindh until 7:24 pm, Punjab 7:08 pm, Balochistan 7:47 pm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7:13 pm, Azad Jammu & Kashmir 6:58 pm, and Gilgit-Baltistan 6:53 pm. Areas not listed may also observe the moon until their local moonset.

Traditionally, the central committee meets on Shaban 29, while zonal committees gather reports and forward them to the main panel. Clerics from all schools of thought attend to confirm the beginning of Ramadan.

SUPARCO Update on Ramadan Moon Sighting

SUPARCO predicts the crescent for Ramadan 1447 Hijri will likely be visible on February 18, suggesting that February 19 could be the first day of fasting in Pakistan. Al Jazeera reports fasting hours will range between 12 to 13 hours, gradually increasing as the month progresses. PMD Deputy Director Anjum Nazir Zaighum added that overall weather in the country during Ramadan is expected to be pleasant, with temperatures rising from the second week of March.

Ramadan 2026 in Saudi Arabia

Ramadan 2026 is already started in Saudi Arabia. After sightings on Tuesday, Saudi authorities announced that February 18 will mark the first day of fasting. While some countries rely on astronomical calculations, others follow traditional local moon sightings to confirm the start of the month.

Stay updated with Daily Pakistan for live updates on the Ramadan Moon 2026.