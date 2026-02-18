Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets in Peshawar today to sight Ramadan moon

PESHAWAR – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold a meeting today in Peshawar to sight the Ramadan moon.

According to a spokesperson from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the first day of fasting is expected to fall on Thursday, February 19. The new moon has already been born, and by sunset today, the moon’s age will be approximately 25 hours and 48 minutes, making it visible to the naked eye.

The final announcement regarding the moon sighting will be made by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, the first day of Ramadan was observed today, with the first Taraweeh prayers being offered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Thousands of worshipers gathered in these holy places to pray, seeking mercy and forgiveness during this blessed month.

In the UK and Europe, the Muslim community remains divided. While those following the calendar will begin fasting today, others observing the moon sighting will begin their fast on Thursday.