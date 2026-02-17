Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighted in Saudi Arabia, First Roza on Wednesday

MECCA – Ramadan crescent 1447 has been officially sighted in Saudi Arabia, confirming the start of the holy month tonight. Wednesday, 18 February 2026, will be observed as the first day of Ramadan 1447 in Kingdom.

However, the announcement has sparked a global divide in the start of the blessed month. Religious authorities in Turkey, Oman, Indonesia, Australia, Brunei, and Singapore have all declared Thursday as the first day of Ramadan.

Islamic councils in these countries confirmed that, following their own moon-sighting assessments, the Ramadan crescent was recognized later, prompting the announcement of Thursday as the official beginning of the sacred month. As Muslims around the world prepare for fasting, prayer, and reflection, the differing start dates once again highlight the significance of local moon-sighting traditions across the globe.

More updates to follow…