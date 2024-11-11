Has Khawaja Saad Rafique left PML-N?

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique’s stance on leaving the PML-N has come to light.

According to reports, senior PML-N leader and former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has broken his silence regarding rumors of leaving the party.

Khawaja Saad Rafique has denied reports about leaving politics or the PML-N. He clarified that there is no truth to the news circulating on social media about his resignation from the party.

He stated, “I have not left the party.”