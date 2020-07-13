Govt gives go-ahead to setting up cattle markets

LAHORE – Govt on Monday allowed cattle markets to operate only between 6am to 7pm, with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS).

The decision was taken during the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) meeting chaired by Minister for Planning Asad Umar.

“No cattle markets will be allowed inside cities, and that a layout of these will be shared with everyone so SOPS can be followed”, the minister said.

Asad Umar said the management of cattle markets is important in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. “He said that the size of the 700 cattle markets which has been set-up across the country will be limited.”

The number of people visiting it will be also restricted. Umar further said wearing masks inside the market is mandatory and all visitors are to be screened at the entrance.