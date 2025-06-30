Naseeruddin Shah slams critics of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, stands by Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir

Internationally acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah has fiercely criticized those stirring controversy over the film Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, calling the detractors “thugs.”

Taking to social media, Shah voiced strong support for Diljit, condemning the backlash against him. He stated, “I stand firmly with Diljit against those trying to malign Sardaar Ji 3.”

Shah further wrote that certain extremist parties were always looking for a chance to target Diljit and have now found one in this film. He clarified that casting decisions were made by the director, not Diljit, yet the singer-actor is being unfairly targeted because of his fame.

The veteran actor also condemned efforts to sever people-to-people connections between India and Pakistan. “Some of my closest friends and relatives are in Pakistan, and no one can stop me from expressing my love for them,” he said. “To those who tell me to ‘go to Pakistan,’ I say: ‘You go to Kailasa.’”

The controversy stems from Hania Aamir’s role in Sardaar Ji 3, which triggered backlash from Indian hardliners. Several showbiz groups and organizations in India have called for a boycott of Diljit Dosanjh.

In light of the tensions, the film’s producers have announced that Sardaar Ji 3 will not be released in India.