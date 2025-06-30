Mehar Bano exposes harassment behind showbiz glamour

Pakistani actress and dancer Mehar Bano has spoken candidly about the hidden shadows of harassment behind the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry.

The Taxali Gate star, who currently resides abroad, revealed that artists are often subjected to inappropriate demands in exchange for work. She emphasized that both male and female actors frequently face harassment in the industry.

Known for her bold personality and outspoken views, Mehar Bano appeared recently on a private TV show hosted by Tabish Hashmi. During the show, she shed light on issues within the industry that are rarely discussed openly.

Responding to a question from a young audience member, Mehar admitted that, like every industry, showbiz also has a dark side. She said artists often face pressure from powerful individuals and are subjected to indecent proposals in return for roles.

She pointed out that the presence of attractive and charming personalities in the industry makes individuals easy targets for harassment.

“Both men and women often face harassment,” Mehar noted, highlighting the gender-based exploitation that exists in the entertainment world. She stressed that this is a serious issue that needs open and honest conversation.