Pakistan moves to establish National Cybersecurity Authority

ISLAMAABD – Ministry of Information Technology (IT) drafted Cybersecurity Act to strengthen country’s digital security framework.

The draft proposed establishment of federal-level Cybersecurity Authority, which will design and implement cybersecurity measures for critical national infrastructure. The act has been sent to stakeholders for consultation. Under the draft, the National Cybersecurity Policy provides a nationwide framework for digital protection, currently being implemented through the Digital Economy Enhancement Program.

According to Ministry, progress has been made on key initiatives including Data Exchange Layer and digital identity projects. Data from NADRA, FBR, and telecom sectors has been classified as critical digital infrastructure, and safeguarding information systems of major institutions remains a government priority.

The process of designating immigration and passport systems as critical infrastructure is also underway. Until National Cybersecurity Authority is operational, the Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) Council, comprising 14 government and private institutions, remains active to coordinate responses to cyber threats.

Work on the Pakistan Information Security Framework 2025 is also ongoing, the ministry confirmed, amid broad steps to safeguard citizens data and state-run entities.