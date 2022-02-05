MS Dhoni unveils first look from his debut web series

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has unveiled the first look from his debut web series 'Atharva: The Origin' and needless to say, the cricket king's novel debut promises a successful project.

Taking to his Facebook handle, Dhoni revealed his avatar in a motion poster of the graphic novel and wrote, "Happy to announce my new Avatar…..Atharva,".

As per the details, the novel Atharva: The Origin is written by Ramesh Thamilmani. However, the series is produced by Vincent Adaikalaraj and Ashok Manor.

Backed by Virzu Studio, the project was created by a team of artists over several years to create the "mystical world of Atharva" found in the novel and features over 150 lifelike illustrations.

Dhoni's massive fan following went into a frenzy over his rugged look. The aforementioned teaser shows a long-haired Dhoni fighting some evil creatures on a battlefield.

According to India Today, Atharva: The Origin was announced in 2020 as “an adaptation of an unpublished book".