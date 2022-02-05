MS Dhoni unveils first look from his debut web series
Share
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has unveiled the first look from his debut web series 'Atharva: The Origin' and needless to say, the cricket king's novel debut promises a successful project.
Taking to his Facebook handle, Dhoni revealed his avatar in a motion poster of the graphic novel and wrote, "Happy to announce my new Avatar…..Atharva,".
https://fb.watch/a_jHkXTEZ3/
As per the details, the novel Atharva: The Origin is written by Ramesh Thamilmani. However, the series is produced by Vincent Adaikalaraj and Ashok Manor.
Backed by Virzu Studio, the project was created by a team of artists over several years to create the "mystical world of Atharva" found in the novel and features over 150 lifelike illustrations.
Dhoni's massive fan following went into a frenzy over his rugged look. The aforementioned teaser shows a long-haired Dhoni fighting some evil creatures on a battlefield.
SUPERB EXCITED ????????????
???????????? Waiting to See ....
MSD in #Atharva Beeing a MSDian ????
Proud to Be MSDian ???? ????????#AtharvaTheOrigin #DhoniAsAtharva #Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/xDYnkwI6He— Amit Yadav (@AmitKum83442500) February 4, 2022
Coming Soon........
Eagerly waiting......#Atharva #Airmenresult @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/qNqP2lOvos— ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@fightersom) February 5, 2022
So exciting ????????????❤️❤️❤️????????????????@msdhoni in and as #Atharva#MSDhoni #Atharva pic.twitter.com/hS5fs8s8bb— Dey???? (@MsdianShrabona_) February 2, 2022
According to India Today, Atharva: The Origin was announced in 2020 as “an adaptation of an unpublished book".
Haris Rauf on cloud nine after receiving ... 02:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan star paceman Haris Rauf was delighted after getting a ‘beautiful gift’ from former ...
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Turkey’s President Erdogan, wife test positive for Covid-1907:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- PSL 7, Match 13: Peshawar Zalmi elect to field first against Multan ...07:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- President Alvi inaugurates J&K monument as Pakistan marks Kashmir Day06:30 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
-
- Lata Mangeshkar put on ventilator as health deteriorates again03:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- PSL 7 : Peshawar Zalmi drops second anthem sung by Farhan Saeed11:19 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021