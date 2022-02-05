Nora Fatehi shares how her Instagram handle got hacked
Web Desk
08:52 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Nora Fatehi shares how her Instagram handle got hacked
Share

Bollywood's dancing queen Nora Fatehi has finally addressed the reason why her massive fan following was not able to access her Instagram account.

The Dilbar star who rose to the pinnacle of fame with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves revealed that her account was hacked.

Taking to social media, the Kusu Kusu dancer shared that her official handle’s link was broken yesterday due to several hacking attempts.

“Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning,” wrote the 29-year-old.

“Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram,” she concluded.

For those unversed, Fatehi's admirers were left shocked on Friday morning when they couldn't open Nora's social media account which landed on a ‘content unavailable’ page.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

She has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media. Nora has more than 37 million followers on Instagram. 

On the work front, Nora Fatehi last appeared in the popular music video of Dance Meri Rani alongside singer Guru Randhawa.

Fans in frenzy as Nora Fatehi’s Instagram ... 06:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

Fans are shocked not to access the Instagram account of Nora Fatehi, Bollywood’s glam and dance sensation. The ...

More From This Category
Sara Ali Khan lands in hot waters after her prank ...
09:21 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Ali Gul Pir recreates 'Fiza Shiza' viral scene ...
08:29 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
MS Dhoni unveils first look from his debut web ...
07:55 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar put on ventilator as health ...
03:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
PSL 7 : Peshawar Zalmi drops second anthem sung ...
11:19 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
PSL7 – Kings' anthem ‘Yeh Hai Karachi’ wins ...
08:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sara Ali Khan lands in hot waters after her prank video goes viral
09:21 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr