Nora Fatehi shares how her Instagram handle got hacked

Bollywood's dancing queen Nora Fatehi has finally addressed the reason why her massive fan following was not able to access her Instagram account.

The Dilbar star who rose to the pinnacle of fame with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves revealed that her account was hacked.

Taking to social media, the Kusu Kusu dancer shared that her official handle’s link was broken yesterday due to several hacking attempts.

“Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning,” wrote the 29-year-old.

“Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram,” she concluded.

For those unversed, Fatehi's admirers were left shocked on Friday morning when they couldn't open Nora's social media account which landed on a ‘content unavailable’ page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

She has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media. Nora has more than 37 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi last appeared in the popular music video of Dance Meri Rani alongside singer Guru Randhawa.