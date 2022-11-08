Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas share BTS video
06:26 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas share BTS video
Lollywood stars Imran Abbas and Neelum Muneer are all set to star in 7th Sky Entertainment's upcoming drama "Ahram-e-Junoon".

The Ramish Rizvi directorial is written by Jahanzeb Qamar and will be airing on Geo TV. While fans cant wait for what is in store for them, Neelam and Imran have been having blast off-screen. 

Taking to Instagram, the Alvida actor and the Qayamat actress shared fun BTS videos and pictures from their shooting schedule. 

On the work front, Muneer was last seen in Kahin Deep Jaley, Bikhray Moti, Qayamat, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat, and Pyar Deewangi Hai.

Abbas, on the other hand, was seen in Darr Khuda Say, Jo Tu Chahey, Thora Sa Haq, Amanat, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. 

