Falak Shabir goes skydiving in Dubai

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir has so much more to offer his loved ones other than showing how he is a gentleman, a loving husband, and a doting father.

The 36-year-old, who recently took his adorable family on a luxurious vacation to Dubai, didn't forget to enthrall his millions of fans.

The Kya Tujhe Ab Ye Dil Bataye singer recently shared the exciting news of trying skydiving which involves a lot of courage and stamina. Fans of the Rog crooner were exhilarated to watch the complete vlog where Shabir is accompanied by his sister-in-law and upcoming Pakistani actress Noor Zafar Khan in what seemed like a thrilling adventure.

A snippet of Shabir's vlog was posted by his wife, actress Sarah Khan, on her Instagram as well.

The YouTube vlog garnered 95k+ views on YouTube in less than two hours. Social media users have lauded the Mera Mann Kehne Laga singer for his daring stunt.

On the work front, Shabir's recent works include Dard Kahani, Ja Jee Lay, Yaadan, Bechain Jawani, Sapnay, Mahi Ve, Naina Da Nasha, and Chup Chup Ke.