Falak Shabir goes skydiving in Dubai

Noor Fatima
03:59 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Falak Shabir goes skydiving in Dubai
Source: Falak Shabir (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir has so much more to offer his loved ones other than showing how he is a gentleman, a loving husband, and a doting father.

The 36-year-old, who recently took his adorable family on a luxurious vacation to Dubai, didn't forget to enthrall his millions of fans. 

The Kya Tujhe Ab Ye Dil Bataye singer recently shared the exciting news of trying skydiving which involves a lot of courage and stamina. Fans of the Rog crooner were exhilarated to watch the complete vlog where Shabir is accompanied by his sister-in-law and upcoming Pakistani actress Noor Zafar Khan in what seemed like a thrilling adventure.  

A snippet of Shabir's vlog was posted by his wife, actress Sarah Khan, on her Instagram as well. 

The YouTube vlog garnered 95k+ views on YouTube in less than two hours. Social media users have lauded the Mera Mann Kehne Laga singer for his daring stunt.

On the work front, Shabir's recent works include Dard Kahani, Ja Jee Lay, Yaadan, Bechain Jawani, Sapnay, Mahi Ve, Naina Da Nasha, and Chup Chup Ke.

Falak Shabir drops unseen romantic photo with ... 11:20 AM | 28 Jul, 2022

LAHORE – Lollywood diva Sarah Khan and popular singer Falak Shabir are one of the most adored celebrity couples ...

More From This Category
'I aspired to become a singer' – Shehnaaz Gill ...
04:27 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Asim Azhar’s surprise for Merub at LSA 2022 ...
03:37 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
TikToker Dolly gets trolled for 'over-acting' in ...
03:09 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Lollywood stars shine at Lux Style Awards 2022 ...
02:39 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi
11:17 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Name of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby ...
09:45 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'I aspired to become a singer' – Shehnaaz Gill reveals how she finds time for her first ...
04:27 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr