Mahira Khan thanks fans after receiving award at EMIGALA 2024

Mahira Khan is undeniably a superstar. Beginning her career as a VJ, she has since risen to become one of Pakistan's most prominent film and television stars.

She has showcased Pakistan's talent internationally and consistently captivates audiences. Her success extends beyond acting to her business ventures.

After receiving a warm reception at the fourth EMIGALA in Dubai, where she was awarded The Artist in Fashion, Mahira Khan shared on social media how she was overwhelmed by the positive energy surrounding the event.

She posted a photo of herself in a striking blue gown with a beautiful neckline, which has gained international attention. She added a thankful caption on Instagram.

“On nights like these.. I feel insane amount of gratitude. For life, for courage, for my family, my friends, my fans.. for big mercies and especially for the tender ones. Alhumdulillah,” she wrote.