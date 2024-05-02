Asif Zardari resigns as PPPP president

KARACHI – Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday stepped down as president of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP).

He has informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the decision. It is mandatory for him to resign from the post as he has become the president of Pakistan.

In March, Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the 14th President of Pakistan, becoming the only civilian president for a second time.

Zardari, the co-chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was the joint candidate of the ruling alliance of the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The 68-year-old politician received 255 votes while his opponent Mahmood Khan Achakzai got 119 votes in the National Assembly and the Senate.