Atif Aslam makes debut in Malayalam film industry

After captivating audiences with his talent in Urdu, Hindi, and Punjabi music, renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is now making his debut in the Malayalam film industry.

Shane Nigam, a leading figure in Malayalam cinema, confirmed on Instagram that Atif Aslam has contributed his soulful vocals to one of the tracks in his upcoming film, ‘Haal.’

Nigam shared a photo of himself with the ‘Woh Lamhe’ singer on Instagram, expressing his admiration: “Aadat, Woh Lamhe, Tere Bin, and almost all your songs hold a special place in my heart. Your voice brings peace to our souls.”

He continued, “It’s an honor to have met you and to have your voice on a song for ‘Haal.’ I'm already hooked on this track and hope everyone else will love it too.”

The song was recorded at an international studio and is composed by Nandagopan V, with lyrics by Mridul Meer and Neeraj Kumar.

Reports suggest that a well-known female singer joined Aslam in singing the track.

‘Haal’ is a musical romance penned by Nishad Koya and directed by Prashanth Vijayakumar.