Reema Khan meets Maulana Tariq Jamil to condole his son’s death

KHANEWAL – Pakistani film actress Reema Khan held a meeting with religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil to extend condolence over death of his son Asim Jamil.

Reema shared the details of his meeting with the scholar in an Instagram post, saying he met Maulana to offer her condolence on the sad demise of his beloved son.

“The lesson radiated by Mulana Sahib and his family was to bow before Almighty God under all circumstances and to agree to His will,” she wrote.

“I saw a complete balance between the words and deeds of Mulana sahib and his family. He not only imparts lesson not through words but practically demonstrates allegiance to Islam. May he live longer than time and keep on spreading lessons to people at large amen,” she added.

Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son died in his native town Talamba which is located in Mian Channu, Punjab, in October 2023. He had confirmed his son's accidental death on social media.