How a question about Sania Mirza’s ‘un-Islamic’ dressing changed Hamza Abbasi’s thoughts?

KARACHI – Pakistani star Hamza Ali Abbasi has revealed how a question about dressing of India tennis veteran Sani Mirza, the former wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, changed his thoughts about Islam.

In a recent interview, the recalled that a person asked renowned scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan if Sania Mirza’s clothes are in accordance with the requirements of Sharia.

The “Mann Mayal” said the religious scholar address the question brilliantly, which “I think is the most correct thing that could have been said”.

Maulana replied, “If Sania Mirza herself calls me and asks this question, I will definitely tell her, but if she doesn’t ask, who are you to ask about someone else’s clothing? You can ask how women should dress according to Islam, but it is wrong to comment on someone else’s attire.”

Abbasi further said his thoughts completely changed after hearing this answer. “I realized one thing—that those who comment on Islam should never talk about someone’s individuality.”

“So, I promised myself that I would never speak about anyone’s personality, and if I do, it should always be with a positive purpose,” he said.

The video clip of Hamza Ali Abbasi’s discussion regarding attire of Sania Mirza has gone viral on social media with users appreciating his views.