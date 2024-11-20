Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

How a question about Sania Mirza’s ‘un-Islamic’ dressing changed Hamza Abbasi’s thoughts?

Whats The Link Between Change In Thoughts Of Hamza Ali Abbasi And Sania Mirzas Un Islamic Dressing

KARACHI – Pakistani star Hamza Ali Abbasi has revealed how a question about dressing of India tennis veteran Sani Mirza, the former wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, changed his thoughts about Islam.

In a recent interview, the recalled that a person asked renowned scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan if Sania Mirza’s clothes are in accordance with the requirements of Sharia.

The “Mann Mayal” said the religious scholar address the question brilliantly, which “I think is the most correct thing that could have been said”.

Maulana replied, “If Sania Mirza herself calls me and asks this question, I will definitely tell her, but if she doesn’t ask, who are you to ask about someone else’s clothing? You can ask how women should dress according to Islam, but it is wrong to comment on someone else’s attire.”

Abbasi further said his thoughts completely changed after hearing this answer. “I realized one thing—that those who comment on Islam should never talk about someone’s individuality.”

“So, I promised myself that I would never speak about anyone’s personality, and if I do, it should always be with a positive purpose,” he said.

The video clip of Hamza Ali Abbasi’s discussion regarding attire of Sania Mirza has gone viral on social media with users appreciating his views.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 20 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search