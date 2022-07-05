Tiktoker Jannat Mirza's new swimming pool video goes viral

Famous Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck with her beauty but this time around, she gave her massive fan following a glimpse of her fun-loving personality.

Shared a glimpse into her ‘self-care’ session, the stunner is surely beating the heat in the best way possible - swimming adventures. She also revealed that water makes her happy.

Turning to her Instagram, Jannat, who has a whopping fan following of over three million followers, shared her swimming video and needless to say, she is beating the heart with the perfect solution. "Water makes me happy," she captioned.

Spreading like wildfire, the stunning video was showering the comments with praises and compliments. The video garnered more than 45,000 likes and many views.

The fans have fallen head over heels with the TikTok sensation and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her. The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

On the work front, Jannat Mirza recently made her debut on the silver screen with her newly released Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi