US expands visa interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens
04:00 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The United States Mission in Pakistan has announced the expansion of interview waiver eligibility at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Karachi for Pakistani citizens who are renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas. 

According to a statement issue here, Pakistani citizens of ages 45 and older and whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate.

This is a procedural change to provide better customer service and more efficiently process renewals of tourist and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens. As required by US law, some eligible visa holders may be required to appear at the US Embassy or US Consulate General for interviews after submission of their applications, the statement added.

