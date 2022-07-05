US expands visa interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens
Share
ISLAMABAD – The United States Mission in Pakistan has announced the expansion of interview waiver eligibility at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Karachi for Pakistani citizens who are renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas.
According to a statement issue here, Pakistani citizens of ages 45 and older and whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate.
This is a procedural change to provide better customer service and more efficiently process renewals of tourist and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens. As required by US law, some eligible visa holders may be required to appear at the US Embassy or US Consulate General for interviews after submission of their applications, the statement added.
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan issues fresh guidelines for Eidul-Adha amid Covid resurgence04:29 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Campaign launched for RUDA Industrial Zone registration04:05 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- US expands visa interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens04:00 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
- Heavy rains trigger urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi02:30 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Saima Noor steps into the world of social media by joining Instagram12:39 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Watch: Mahira Khan shows off her dance moves on 'Loota Re'12:06 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Marwa Hocane sends sweetest birthday wishes to Ameer Gilani11:47 AM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022