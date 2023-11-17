Govt files appeal against SC verdict on military trial of civilians

ISLAMABAD – The government on Friday filed an appeal with the Supreme Court challenging the ruling of a five-member bench that deemed the trial of civilians in military courts unlawful.
In this intra-court appeal, the Ministry of Defence has implored the apex court to nullify the decision made on October 23 and reinstate the sections of the Official Secrets Act that were previously nullified by the bench. Additionally, it urges the Supreme Court to reinstate Section 59(4) of the Army Act.
The petition also cautions that declaring specific sections of the Army Act and Official Secrets Act illegal could bring harm to the nation.
The defence ministry's plea follows a request made by the caretaker Sindh government and Shuhada Forum, Balochistan, separately asking the Supreme Court to set aside its ruling that deemed the trials of civilians in military courts unconstitutional.
Under Section 5 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, the Sindh chief secretary filed an appeal, invoking Article 184(3) of the Constitution against the order issued by the apex court regarding the trials of civilians in military courts.
The provincial caretaker government has urged the apex court to permit its appeal against the short order issued on October 23. It also seeks the court's intervention to suspend the effect of the short order while the appeal is under consideration.
Previously, on October 23, a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Ijazul Ahsen and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha A Malik, declared the trial of civilians in military courts as unconstitutional.
The bench ruled that individuals involved in events from May 9 and 10, totaling 103 persons, and others connected to these incidents should be tried by civilian courts established under the country's regular or specialized legal frameworks.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and other parties have contested the use of military courts, citing concerns about their lack of transparency.
The decision to utilize military courts was made during Shehbaz Sharif's tenure, which concluded in August, handing over power to a caretaker government scheduled to oversee elections in January. Following the brief arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Punjab Rangers, hundreds of Khan's supporters rampaged military and government installations, even setting fire to a general's residence.
Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.
On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.1
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.31
|771.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.71
|941.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.43
|755.43
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.3
|326.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.
On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.
Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
