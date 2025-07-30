Punjab on High Alert as Lahore, other cities brace for heavy Monsoon Rains this week

LAHORE – Punjab, and parts of Pakistan are witnessing another round of monsoon, triggering fears of urban flooding and widespread devastation. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued urgent warning, forecasting more torrential rains over next 24 hours in major urban centers.

Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala are in the direct path of the storm, with Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Sialkot also bracing for heavy rains. PDMA cautioned that the current monsoon spell is expected to pound the province this week, raising the threat of both urban chaos and river flooding.

Punjab Weather Update

Riverbanks along Chenab, Jhelum, and Ravi are under close watch, as authorities fear water levels could rise dangerously, risking nearby communities.

In Pindi, the situation already escalated, prompting Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to declare rain emergency after parts of the city were drenched with over 80mm of rain. Areas like Golra and Bokra witnessed 30mm and 32mm, respectively.

In capital Islamabad, Saidpur resudents witnessed stunning 90mm of rain, turning streets into rivers in some areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) continues to sound alarm, predicting unrelenting rainfall through end of July. With flash floods, landslides, and infrastructure collapse already reported in multiple regions, the human cost is climbing rapidly.

So far, the monsoon mayhem has claimed at least 279 lives nationwide, with Punjab suffering heaviest losses over 150 deaths and more than 530 people injured. KP also dozen of deaths, while Sindh and Balochistan are mourning 25 and 20 deaths, respectively.

Authorities urged masses to avoid unnecessary travel, look into official warnings as the storm continues to unleash destruction across the country.