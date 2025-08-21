Us Newspaper Praises Field Marshal Asim Munir As Symbol Of Strength

ISLAMABAD – A US publication has showered praises of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Asim Munir, describing him as a significant and influential figure in shaping strategic relations between Pakistan and the United States, particularly in the context of South Asia’s evolving political and security landscape.

According to the Washington Times, strained ties between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked in General Munir’s favor.

In the aftermath of tensions with India, General Munir was seen as a leader with “nerves of steel,” earning him symbolic victories and recognition in the global arena.

The article notes that General Munir’s stature has grown internationally, enhancing Pakistan’s image abroad. It further states that the Trump administration placed greater value on improving ties with Pakistan and diverged from the more cautious and sometimes adversarial approach taken by the Biden administration.

Citing official sources, the report highlights that General Munir played a key role in restoring working relations with US Central Command and the Pentagon.

This cooperation led to a significant moment when President Trump thanked Pakistan for its assistance in capturing the mastermind behind the deadly Abbey Gate bombing in Kabul.

Moreover, the article reveals that Trump views Pakistan as a vital player in emerging sectors, including rare mineral resources and the growing cryptocurrency market, adding strategic and economic importance to the bilateral relationship.