Land Maps, Records to be made public for Verification in Punjab

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab are making changes in land administration and streamlining property-related processes for citizens across the country’s most populated region.

Punjab Urban Land Enhancement Project takes major step as Land Maps and Records will be publicly displayed for accuracy. Authorities announced that land maps and ownership records will soon be publicly displayed across various city areas to ensure accuracy and transparency.

The move aims to provide citizens easy access to their land records and maps, which have been prepared based on detailed data gathered during recent surveys. By publicly showcasing these records, the government hopes to end potential errors and discrepancies.

Residents will be able to inspect their land details and report any inaccuracies on the spot, with correction services offered free of charge. This initiative has already been successfully implemented in multiple districts and will soon be introduced in the provincial capital.

Once verification and correction process is complete, the updated maps and records will be uploaded to the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) website, allowing even wider accessibility.